Get Your Remix on with Roland’s DJ-202 – By Joe Bunn

I recently got my hands on a new controller from Roland called the DJ-202, and I’m here to tell you, this piece of gear is the real deal. As someone who has used a competing brand of controller for many years, I could easily make the jump over to this unit or one of their other two offerings, the DJ-505 or DJ-808.
If you aren’t familiar with Roland, it’s probably time you did some Googling or at the very least, take the time to watch an awesome documentary called “808,” about Roland’s first drum machine, the TR-808, which can basically be found on every hot record you’ve ever spun.
