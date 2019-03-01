Get Your Game On!

We are always looking for ways to take our DJ business to the next level. Adding services, production, investing in photobooth, upgrading gear, etc. But what about adding more value in the entertainment and the way you engage with your audience that leaves a lasting impression which will make them go hashtag crazy on their social media posts they share with friends making you the buzz!?

Mr. Rob Ferre is back at MBLV for the 2nd time with a new and fun seminar called, Gamification Nation. “I do an interactive game show which inspire other DJs to think outside the box when it comes to doing games shows. No need to confine yourself to games people know. Create and collaborate and be unique,” says Ferre.

Ferre drew his inspiration for the seminar by game shows and hosts who do it differently like Marc Summers and a mentor of his, Scott Faver, who is a long time favorite presenter at MBLV. “He has taught me that I can create my own path as a game show host and creator but most importantly how to collaborate with clients in the creative process,” explains Ferre. He also was inspired by his time working game shows at the Nickelodeon hotel, which became his starting point for his path as a game show host.

You definitely want to get your butt out of bed early and bring your java boost with ya to his seminar on Tuesday 9:00am – 9:30am…and you might even win something!

Rob Ferre is an entertainer, speaker and game show host from Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. He founded his entertainment company Life of the Party in 2007 after spending 3 years in the family entertainment capital of the world, Orlando Florida. Where he worked for Disney, Universal Studios and Nickelodeon as a game show host and DJ. He has been speaking to and entertaining audiences for over 15 years. Rob is a proud member of the American Disc Jockey Association and the National Speakers Association.

Dayna Solomon ( 5 Posts Dayna Solomon is a DJ + MC based in Columbus, Ohio and travels nationally, adding shine and good vibes with her music mixology for over 15 years! Her natural talent to entertain has allowed her to work for some incredible companies and individuals in the corporate, cruise ship, nightlife, and fashion worlds, as well as providing a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience at weddings. When she’s not behind the decks or on the mic, Dayna loves to crush it at the gym, dance, and drink americanos…but not simultaneously.