Get More Referrals: What Wedding Planners Look for in a DJ

The mood, feel, and ambiance in a wedding reception are everything when it comes to making sure guests have a great time and couples are happy with the end result. And as a destination wedding planner for Malta, Croatia and France who has experienced a lot of great receptions, I definitely consider the DJ to be a critical part of creating the right atmosphere. DJs and MCs are some of the most underrated all stars of any good wedding.

Regardless of whether the couple wants to bring in a ba nd, string quartet, or other musicians, I always emphasize the importance of including a professional DJ and MC to turn the reception from average to awesome.

That’s why I’m eager to refer top DJs to my clients.

But what is a “top” DJ and what kind of DJs do I like to refer? That’s what I want to share with you now.

If you are a DJ who is looking to attract more high quality referrals from your local wedding planners and venues, maybe some of my insights can help you position yourself for success!

Work It To Earn It

Speaking for myself, I only refer DJs that I have already worked with – those that I have seen in action first hand and am sure won’t let me down.

Because I’m involved in just about every aspect of the wedding, all the other vendors behavior reflects on me. If the couple or their family is unhappy with a provider, not only will I hear about it, it will likely impact their feelings about my performance as well.

So I am extremely careful to refer vendors who I know will live up to my clients’ expectations and deliver on their promises. I can only know this if I’ve actually worked with that DJ before.

Takeaway: The first piece of advice I can give you, from a planner’s perspective, is to take full advantage of those opportunities when you’re working an event with a planner for the first time to establish a connection and get on their radar. Ask every client if they are working with a planner. If they are, with their consent, reach out to their planner well before the event. Offer your partnership and cooperation in creating a successful wedding together. Introduce yourself in person either before the event or on the wedding day so they can put a face to a name. Hopefully, on the day of the event, they’ll pay attention to your performance during the event and want to refer you afterward. (It wouldn’t hurt to reach out again after the wedding, as well.)

Knowledgeable & Flexible

The next thing I look for when recommending a DJ is whether they have vast knowledge and experience playing and mixing music from all kinds of genres. Because as we both know, wedding receptions draw in guests of all ages and tastes, so a DJ needs to be able to accommodate a mixed crowd.

The DJs my team and I usually recommend are those who allow the couple to submit about 50 songs of their choice so that they feel like the atmosphere is catered to their unique crowd’s preferences.

Naturally, I understand that experienced DJs know what’s hot now, what’s classic and what tunes get everyone in a fun, dancing mood, so I do encourage my clients to consult with their DJ as well. It’s a partnership, of course.

That said, I want to know that the DJ will accommodate my client’s requests because, after all, it’s their event.

Takeaway: Be helpful in recommending trending and classic songs that always get the party started and keep the crowd dancing, but also be open to accepting requests from the couple.

Read the Crowd

We want to make sure that whenever wedding guests feel like making song requests, they are able to do so in a heartbeat because the DJ is friendly and accommodating. Naturally, some couples have plans of their own and don’t want many requests from guests, but we find this is rare.

In the same way, if the DJ is able to connect well with the audience, it won’t be hard for him/her to know what style of music will engage the crowd, even without getting further requests.

Takeaway: In general, we prefer to refer DJs who will execute requests both from the couple and their guests so that everyone feels included and here’s something they love.

Emcee With Confidence

Many experienced wedding DJs are prepared to MC, so this might be a moot point, but it’s relevant so I’ll add it.

Solid emcee skills are always appreciated by wedding planners.

And this goes beyond simply having an outgoing and pleasing personality that isn’t intrusive or over-the-top, but friendly and approachable.

The wedding planner is busy making sure every detail is executed flawlessly, so having a DJ who honors the timeline, announces transitions and is able to shift the crowd from one activity to the next with professionalism and grace is key for a successful event.

It’s an awesome partnership when done right!

Most of our clients don’t know professional MCs, and in our case, would have a hard time finding one in Malta. So typically, the DJ we recommend will also be the one announcing key wedding reception activities like the first dance, cutting of the cake, and so on. I imagine this is a similar approach in many countries.

Takeaway: To attract more planner referrals, perfect both skill sets – DJing and MCing.

Responsible, Professional & Prepared

What I mean by being professional has nothing to do with the person’s degree in music or years of DJ experience. Instead, if the person is professional, he or she will do everything it takes to perform the job perfectly.

He or she must coordinate with the couple and the wedding planners days or weeks before the big day; must be proactive in coordinating with the lights and sounds crew, the band, and other vendors; must do a final run-through program flow, and more.

Being ready for an event sounds like common sense, but in my years of industry experience, many DJs seem to fall short on this one. As a result, I always see to it that the DJ I refer to my clients is one that will come to the wedding fully prepared. By that, I mean:

Being present at the venue at least 2 hours before the event

Arriving with complete set of equipment – bring the essentials, PLUS any other items that might be needed in case something fails or is lacking with the other vendors (extra mics, lighting, etc.)

Knowledge of the client’s wedding theme, attire, etc. so that the music, spiels, and effects perfectly suit the event

Know the musical preferences of the bride and groom, their relatives, and other guests

Takeaway: A disorganized, unprepared DJ can add chaos to an event, which reflects poorly on the planner who referred them. To gain favor with event planners, be the model of professionalism and preparedness.

It may seem like I’m quite picky, but really I’ve just had enough experiences to refine my list of referral requirements. And, realistically, any good wedding planner will have this as well – as I’m sure you have for vendors you refer.

So if your goal this year is to increase referrals from wedding planners, I truly believe my list of tips and requirements will help you create a mutually beneficial relationship with your local planners and attract more consistent referrals over time.

Martina Selvagi ( 1 Posts Martina Selvagi is the founder of Wed Our Way, a destination wedding planning team serving Malta, Croatia and France. She loves to laugh, have fun and plan fabulous Mediterranean weddings