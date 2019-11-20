Get Brides & Grooms Fizzing with Excitement

I’ve been paying close attention to the language better-paying couples use to describe the suppliers they love for more than half a decade.

“We changed the date of our wedding to have them.”

“They were exactly what we are looking for.”

“S/he was the only one we looked at.”

When you create a signature wedding experience that gets couples fizzing with excitement the moment they discover it, price is no longer the #1 buying trigger, emotion is.

Has that ever happened to you, where you got so emotionally attached to something you just had to have it; even though a cheaper option was available? You bought it because the emotional pull outweighed its cost.

Better-paying brides and grooms behave in the same way.

When you can clearly articulate the professionalism, excitement and reliability your business delivers, you’ll heighten the emotional connection couples feel for you, reaching the tipping point where you’re no longer expensive; you’re essential to the success of their wedding.

Between 2008 and 2012, I was getting in the way of my own success, stumbling from price shopper to price shopper, allowing myself to be under-booked and under-paid.

I remember sitting in my home office next to the family room wondering: “Why couldn’t I attract better-paying couples like the more successful wedding suppliers?”

I knew that until I could answer that question, nothing would change.

I can remember my son Brandon who was 15 at the time leaning against the office wall saying: “Dad, why don’t you just offer your services to people who will pay more?”

I told him I would if I knew where they were.

“SO WHY DON’T YOU GO AND FIND THEM?!” – Kids can be such smart-Alecs’ right? Lol.

With nothing smarter to come back with I replied, “It wasn’t as simple as that.” And left it alone. Brandon went off, probably to antagonise Jordan, his 11-year old brother. But his canny question kept echoing:

“So why don’t you go and find them?”…

Fast forward to today and my prices are 8-times higher, yet despite premium prices, I’m able to turn away around 50% of the UK and destination wedding enquiries I get each year due to already being booked.

The Change-maker

When I think back, I wonder what made the change for me? I still lived in the same CM3 postcode and there were other wedding professionals more talented than I, with better industry connections, and much more handsome :). So what was the catalyst that transformed my wedding business?

Three things:

I learned how to target the niche I wanted to serve, inspiring them to book me. I learned how to get other people to send me leads on autopilot while I did other things. But the game-changer happened when I learned how to heighten my emotional connection to couples, so I was not seen as expensive, instead as essential to the success of their wedding.

Your take-away

If you want to improve your bookings and prices, teach yourself how to do these three things, or find someone to teach you.

See you next week!

Terry

P.S. Please feel free to comment and share.