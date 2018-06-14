Gear-The Extras

Everyone is familiar with the basics that we need to pull of a mobile DJ show-a couple of speakers, tripods, cables, and a coffin with a controller or turntables/mixer inside, but what we really need to be thinking about is all of the extras that you should pack to avoid any emergency/panic situations. In this blog post, I’m going to go through some of the essentials that are always going to be in my van as I head out to do each and every gig.

Extension Cords. If you don’t have a TON of black extension cords in your vehicle as you leave for a show, shame on you. You NEVER know where you are going to be set up or what the power situation is (unless you have been to that venue a lot and seen the room diagram). I have arrived to do a ceremony way out in a field nowhere near the venue before! Luckily I had two 100′ extension cords loaded up. Get good ones, black, easy to coil. See Ben at NLFX for those.

Extra XLR Cables. Just like with extension cords, there is going to come a time where you can’t pull off the wireless extra speaker rig, or when you need to long run a third speaker onto a porch for cocktail hour. Pack a bunch of good black, easy to coil XLRs in addition to the ones you normally carry.

FastSet Table. As most of you know, I hate setting up my gear on the provided 6′ plastic Costco banquet table that has a linen on it. It’s too big, too low (even for a short guy like me) and it’s just plain boring. I take my Vision DJ Designs Command Center to 99.5% of my gigs, but sometimes when space or time won’t allow it, I use one of these, check them out, they are great. Always have one on board with you!

Misc. Adapters. I always have all types of Apple and other random adapters in a box with me. You never know when they’ll be needed! They don’t take up much room, so go ahead and pack them!

The last thing I’ll mention here (I don’t have to mention tons of AA batteries and gaff tape right? Well I guess I just did) is a good cart to haul your stuff in with. It was add years to your career to get a nice big Rock N Roller cart and haul the full load in in one trip!

Joe Bunn ( 51 Posts Joe Bunn started his DJ career at the age of 14 in his hometown of Wilson, NC. He did shows all throughout high school, college at UNC-Chapel Hill, and eventually moved to Raleigh, NC in the late 90s where he started Bunn DJ Company. The company grew from a couple of DJs to 15 of the area’s best mobile DJs. Over the past few years, Bunn DJ Company has expanded to Charleston, SC, Charlotte, NC and Richmond, VA. The company performs at over 800 weddings a year and another 400 private, corporate and charity events. Joe has been on the board of both ILEA (International Live Events Assocation) and NACE (National Association of Catering & Events). In addition, he is a writer for many national DJ publications such as Disc Jockey News, Mobile Beat Magazine and DJ Times. Joe still DJs almost every weekend, but in recent years has been helping other DJs across the country grow their businesses. He has given seminars at Mobile Beat Las Vegas, Wedding MBA, DJ Times Expo, local/regional organizations, NC State and UNC-Chapel Hill. He has also been hired by DJs all over the world to help their businesses in every aspect from branding to sales.