Galaxy Audio’s “JACKS in the BOX” Hook You Up, Wirelessly

Bluetooth® Goes Pro at InfoComm with Galaxy Audio’s New “JACKS in the BOX” Receivers

Professional wireless audio is now as simple as connecting a single JIB/BT4R, dual system JIB/BT4RS, or stereo JIB/BT8R to your audio system and pairing it to a phone, tablet, or any other Bluetooth® audio player to stream high-quality Bluetooth audio to a mixer or powered speaker. (Add a Galaxy Audio® GPS-8 or LA4D powered line array, for a complete portable audio system.)

The highly portable JIB/BT4R is a monophonic Bluetooth receiver with an XLR connector that plugs directly into an audio mixer or powered speaker. Simple controls allow Bluetooth pairing, power on/off and 0dB or -10dB pad for line- or mic-level inputs. A lithium-ion battery provides up to 10 hours of use and can be recharged from most USB charging ports using a micro-USB cable. The JIB/BT4RS includes two JIB/BT4R receivers for stereo applications.

The compact and lightweight JIB/BT8R is a stereo Bluetooth receiver in a rugged enclosure that includes Left-Right XLR and 1/4-inch outputs, a front-mounted volume control, pairing button, a detachable antenna, mic-stand adapter, and 5V/1A DC power supply. A Euro-block connector offers the convenience of remote pairing via switch closure.

With a JIB/BT4R or JIB/BT8R, DJs can accept songs offered by a guest at a wedding or karaoke bar. Dance and aerobics instructors can stream music to an audio system. Vocalists and musicians can stream background tracks. Schools can simplify music playback in gym, assembly, drama, and music performances. Conference centers can facilitate audio streaming for meetings and events. Houses of worship can add music or spoken recordings to a service quickly and easily.

All three models support A2DP and aptX for high quality audio. Check them out at a Galaxy dealer near you or online at GalaxyAudio.com. Street prices and direct links are below. (“Dealer finder” available on each page.):

JIB/BT4R

49.99

JIB/BT4RS

$89.99

JIB/BT8R

$99.99