From 4 Star To 5 Star Service Part 2

We discussed last week how simply caring can help you go from 4 stars to 5 stars, and continue with the article this week. Another Uber driver in the evening figured out a way to ensure he ALWAYS got 5 star reviews. When we got in the Uber he pulled around the corner and offered each of us a small bottle of ice water. GENIUS!

When you are an out-of-town traveller in a place like Vegas and not accustomed to the dry heat, this one small gesture can be seen as a lifesaver. The Uber driver not only proved he cared, but he went above and beyond by providing us with something that he knew most out of town people needed in a situation where they are constantly on the go. He made our Uber experience with him the BEST we have ever had before because he found a way to go above and beyond in service, and deliver timely value, thereby proving that he was THE BEST choice in regards to ride services.

Now, how can you apply this to YOUR business? One photographer I know went back to her past clients and asked the question “What can we do that would enhance your service with us?” This one tweak alone benefitted her business several hundred times over. I’ll be back with more next week in this continuing article.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.

Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.