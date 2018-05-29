Focus On Others

If you want to succeed in life, you can get there fastest by focusing on others. What can you do to help someone else succeed? If you’ve been following me for any length of time, you know that one of my favorite quotes comes from the book “The Closers” by Ben Gay III and it’s quite simply, Sum Tertius. Sum Tertius is Latin for “I am third”, which basically means if you put others needs ahead of your own, you’ll win way more often than not.

Some people also call this a slightly different take of The Golden Rule. It sounds simple but my challenge to you isn’t to have you read this and say “I know that.” or “How 101 is this?” The question for you to ask yourself is “How often do I do that?” What does THAT report card look like? When was the last time in conversation you stopped to think about how what you might say might affect the other person? I challenge you to put that in the forefront of your conversations with your clients and your team members.

Focusing on others doesn’t always have to be business related, it can also be personal. Too often in today’s society our connection with someone is solely online. When was the last time you picked up the phone and called that person you’re having a conversation with online? Ever ask how life is going? What was the biggest thing they did that day? Social media allows us to see only what that person wants us to see. I’m here to tell you, real life beyond social media isn’t all sunshine and rainbows. If you really want to focus on others, you need to put yourself in their shoes and see how you can help them. That’s what it’s all about.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

