Five Ugly Christmas Sweaters For DJs

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

Amongst all the business and tip posts, I wanted to share something fun: Ugly Christmas Sweaters for DJs! (And if you are an Amazon Prime member, you could have any one of these sweaters by the weekend!)

1. Merry Mix-Mas

Of the five, this is my favorite one.

LINK: https://amzn.to/2PyWR8j

2. DJ Santa In The House

This one is so bad, its good. My second favorite one on this list.

LINK: https://amzn.to/2PySXvP

3. DJ Frosty The Snowman

Of course, I had to find an ugly Christmas sweater that was cut just for the ladies.

LINK: https://amzn.to/2Ei7yKs

4. Christmas Turntable

Not a fan of controllers? Are you an old-school vinyl DJ? Here’s the sweater for you.

LINK: https://amzn.to/2rzTTXs

5. Simple Merry Mix-Mas

A simpler version of sweater number one.

LINK: https://amzn.to/2rwbv6x

Hope you like these DJ-themed ugly sweater picks! Merry Christmas!

– – –

DISCLAIMER: I am a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.