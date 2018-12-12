Five Ugly Christmas Sweaters For DJs

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!
Amongst all the business and tip posts, I wanted to share something fun: Ugly Christmas Sweaters for DJs! (And if you are an Amazon Prime member, you could have any one of these sweaters by the weekend!)
1. Merry Mix-Mas
Of the five, this is my favorite one.
LINK: https://amzn.to/2PyWR8j
2. DJ Santa In The House
This one is so bad, its good. My second favorite one on this list.
LINK: https://amzn.to/2PySXvP
3. DJ Frosty The Snowman
Of course, I had to find an ugly Christmas sweater that was cut just for the ladies.
LINK: https://amzn.to/2Ei7yKs
4. Christmas Turntable
Not a fan of controllers? Are you an old-school vinyl DJ? Here’s the sweater for you.
LINK: https://amzn.to/2rzTTXs
5. Simple Merry Mix-Mas
A simpler version of sweater number one.
LINK: https://amzn.to/2rwbv6x
Hope you like these DJ-themed ugly sweater picks! Merry Christmas!
