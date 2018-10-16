Finite To Infinite

Last week’s article we dug deeper in regards to how music can move people emotionally and how that can be used for maximum impact at your events. Now let’s get into a little nitty gritty for application.

For example, when you’re transitioning out of dinner and into dancing, play a beat. Use sing along songs that aren’t necessarily danceable, but they’re definitely moving the party forward in the night. If you have a younger demographic couple you might be dropping some early 2000s like Maria Maria or Hey Soul Sister or something similar. Play songs that are going to move that crowd and energy in the room “up”. As DJs our job is to move people emotionally. Music is certainly one of your main tools to do so.

I did a wedding a while ago and they wanted old school country which for them meant 90’s. Now I had to bite my tongue on what “Old School Country” was because I used to spin 90s country in radio back in the day. I played The Shake by Neal McCoy and Be My Baby Tonight by John Michael Montgomery (those two beat mix really well by the way, as well as Baby Likes To Rock It by The Tractors). Maybe you’re not that age to have played the songs they want when they were first on the radio or popular. That’s OK. You must however put in THE TIME to connect to people mentally with a memory and move them emotionally out on the dance floor or to be kind to others.

I want to encourage you to think about that you have a finite amount of time at your events. What can you do to create maximum impact for that client in the finite amount of time you have at their event, that will give them infinite memories?

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

