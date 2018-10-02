Finite Part 1

If you think about that word finite what does that mean? For some it may mean small, for others it may mean limited. In the context of being a DJ at an event, we have a finite amount of time. For some it may be four hours, others could be 8 hours or more, but your time is finite. Each song you play is a piece of the puzzle. Don’t just sit there and throw out the same playlist at each event. Your client may say “Oh well, we don’t care…just play whatever…you’re the expert.” That last statement is good for your ego but not for the success of their event. Wait a minute, but what if it was good advice?

Let’s look at you for a moment. Think back on your life. It’s been said that music can take you back to a memory. What are some of the songs that provide a smile on your face? What song takes you back somewhere special? What genre of music did you grow up listening to? Which artists that your parents listened to influenced your likes and dislikes of music the most? Now ask yourself this question, what year(s) did those memories take place? For many of us, they most likely took place in our formative years…typically age 8-18 and sometimes also extending into adulthood (college). We’ll dig deeper in this topic and why it matters with next week’s article.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

Mitch Taylor ( 169 Posts Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Certified Advisor and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching. Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor. Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.