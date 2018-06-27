Finding Your Price Point

I don’t hesitate to say that I believe the vast majority of DJs are charging too little. Sure, we all may know the occasional tacky DJ who is probably charging too much, but I would say most of the time we fall on the other side of the spectrum. As to what has caused this mass undervaluing of our services I can’t say, but I do know that a lot of DJs could be raising their prices and aren’t doing so. Once you’ve begun to experiment with cost, however, where do you finally settle in?

I can speak from experience because when I first relocated to the Greater Salt Lake area from my small hometown of St. George, UT I wasn’t charging more than $300-$500 per event. It wasn’t because I was a crappy DJ, I just simply didn’t know any better (and had fallen for the “no one gets $1,000 to DJ here” mentality). Once I was settled in, surrounding myself with pros who were charging $1,000, $2,000 and beyond quickly changed my mind, and I knew it was time to begin raising my own prices.

I started small; my base package went from $350 to $600. Despite my doubts, the number of bookings didn’t drop – if anything, they increased. After staying at this point for 3 months and seeing no large drops in closings of sales, I raised the base rate again, this time to $800. Again, if the number of bookings dropped, it was unnoticeable due to now charging more than double my original rate. This pattern continued over the next year; $800 became $1,000, then $1,200, and now sits at $1,500.

Now, these increases weren’t without improvements on my own part. During the past couple of years, I have spent dozens if not hundreds of hours learning and participating in education and training to better my company. However, even without that training, I could have been charging more than $350 for a base package. The problem most DJs encounter is that they are scared of the leads drying up if they do anything but hold their prices steady (or even drop them).

Today, I say to you “Quit being afraid!” Even in the insanely over-saturated wedding market that is Utah, DJs are constantly turning good clients away. They are out there, and as long as your reputation precedes you in a good way, you will have business. You don’t need to jump into the price-raising game all at once. Start with a $100 increase for 3 months and see how your closing rate changes. Before you head into consultations, make sure you are confident in delivering your new price. Holding back or seeming at all apprehensive (trust me, they can tell) can cause you to lose more sales than raising prices ever will. Rehearse your closing line alone, no matter how weird it seems. If at the end of three months you didn’t see a drop in bookings, trying going up another $100 or even more. Raising rates can be a self-perpetuating cycle, and the more you raise your rates and increase your bookings the higher your confidence will rise.

You can do it! While it may seem foreign or unnerving at first, raising your rates will allow you more freedom with your time and more opportunity to invest in your business. You are probably already delivering a service that is worth much more than you are charging for it. There is an overwhelmingly satisfying feeling that comes when you can happily book 3 or 4 events in a month and make as much as you used to booking 8-10 events. “Work smarter, not harder” is a life-changing principle.

Do you have a great story of how you’ve increased your rates and seen success? Please share it in the comments below!

Jordan Nelson ( 55 Posts Jordan Nelson is the owner of SLC Mobile DJ in Salt Lake City, UT. A native of the tiny southern Utah town of St. George, Jordan began his mobile DJ journey as a junior in high school. After traveling to Salt Lake to attend the University of Utah, Jordan completely revamped his business and invested heavily in sales and master of ceremonies training, turning his $400/event company into a $1,500/event company in under a year at 22 years old. Jordan developed a strong passion for lighting and lighting programming during his early DJ years and has written 2 books for mobile DJs on the subjects. When he is not spending his weekends at weddings and events, you can find him at the local gun range or hiking with his beautiful wife.