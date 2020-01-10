Famous Celebrities That Have Had Bad Gambling Habits

What does a loaded celebrity with free passage to any casino and lots of free time do? Some grab some cash and walk into the nearest casino to gamble. That’s the script for many of the celebs who blew their fortune by placing multi-million-dollar wagers. In this post, we shall look at a couple of celebs who have become infamous because of their gambling problems

Ben Affleck has always had a soft spot for poker. Reports surfacing in 2014 revealed he also had a knack for blackjack, and that he was good at counting cards. Sadly, what started as a pastime soon affected his marriage. Things went bad between Affleck and Jennifer Garner, his ex-wife, and the couple eventually separated in 2015.

With four Masters to his name years ago (he won in 2019 too), Tiger Woods is perhaps the most successful golfer in our generation. He had it all: a beautiful wife, several titles, and big paychecks from his numerous wins and endorsements. When playing blackjack, he bet $25,000 per hand. The MGM Grand in Los Angeles gave him a $1 million betting limit.

For a high roller with enough cash, staking large amounts isn’t always a problem. Woods seemed to cherish betting big in the company of sexy girls. His gambling problems surfaced when he became friends with Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan, who were also serial gamblers.

Though hugely successful in basketball, Michael Jordan hasn’t been able to replicate his success in various casinos. In 1993 he admitted having lost $165,000 gambling in Atlantic City. Jordan also a reputation as an active poker player and has, in the past, gambled with golfing buddies Charles Barkley and Tiger Woods.

At one point, reports said Jordan lost a whopping $1.25 million in a golfing bet to Richard Esquinas, a San Diego businessman. Rumors circulating at that time say he retired from basketball because of his gambling problems.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is a big-money boxer with an undefeated streak of 50 matches. With an estimated $400 million worth, he is known for his flashy lifestyle. Mayweather is also one of the celebrities who splash large amounts of cash on sporting bets. At any one time, reports say, he bets up to $400,000 per sporting event. His former spouse used to drop him cash to wager on casinos.

Mayweather reportedly won a cool $5.9 million in one of the 2013 NBA playoffs between the Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat.

Best known for the movie Platoon (1986) and the Two and a Half Men TV show, Charlie Sheen had everything going right until he started betting. He has been candid about his gambling problems. His former wife and actress, Denise Richards, said Sheen would spend up to $200,000 per week to satisfy his gambling impulse. He was an avid sbobet bettor and keen poker player who regularly participated in games.

So addicted was Sheen that it’s rumored he wagered his cell phone as he dashed to the hospital to witness the birth of his daughter. Right now, he seems to have gotten over the addiction.