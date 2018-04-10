Failure Isn’t Failure Part 2

This week we continue with the examination of the concept of failure isn’t failure, by examining the rise and fall of the XFL, the WWF & NBC’s upstart football league of 2001. Let’s examine the how and why of the XFL’s failure. There were many missteps along the way. WWF definitely knew entertainment, and the XFL drew eyeballs and big ratings for its first game. The 2nd game saw a failure of catastrophic proportions for the league when, of all things, an employee forgot to put gas in the backup generator and when the venue lost power, hundreds of thousands of homes had no football to watch, which drove away the fans by the thousands. That, and of course the caliber of play wasn’t even close to the NFL. One can just chalk those reasons as to the big failure. However, there are always at least two sides to every story.

What good came out of the XFL? The biggest success that came out of the upstart league was INNOVATION. The XFL gave us brand new access to players, new camera angles that changed the way the general public watches the game of football. It brought personality back into sports with stars like “He Hate Me”. The NFL learned from the rogue league and improved their production style to match and exceed the XFL standards.

How does this apply to you and your DJ business? Take a lesson from Dick and Vince. You must take risks. One can argue that the XFL wasn’t a very calculated risk, what with trying to create a whole league in less than a calendar year. However you have to have vision to change the game. What’s your vision for the future of your business? Of your life? Look for ways you can innovate your process. It doesn’t matter what part of your business it is in, just look for whatever it is that you’ve been doing the same exact way forever and ask yourself “Is this serving my client the best way possible?” If it’s not, innovate it. Ask your clients how you can improve it to their benefit. If they could design that part of your business what would it look like?

One more lesson to take from this is when you fail fail fast. Then, alter your course and chart a new direction. You have to have measurements in place to know when to pull the plug and when to go get more resources. Vince and Dick pulled the plug on the XFL after just one year even though both committed to a two-year agreement. It’s funny; the XFL was recently announced to be making a comeback. Vince must have the itch to innovate again. I hope you get that itch too in your business.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

