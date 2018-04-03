Failure Isn’t Failure Part 1

Failure isn’t failure if you learn from it. Someone has to take the risk and prove that something else can be done beyond the status quo. This thought process came to me believe it or not by binge watching ESPN’s 30 for 30 series recently and stumbling upon their episode “This Is The XFL”.

Let’s set the scene. It’s 2001. The NFL ratings were doing OK, but it wasn’t the juggernaut that it was 3 to 5 years ago. NBC and the World Wrestling Federation, which at the time was called the WWF and owned by Vince McMahon, introduced the XFL as a joint venture. You may not know this about me but I’m actually a pretty big wrestling fan, even having been to three Wrestlemanias.

Back then, taking on the NFL was a HUGE undertaking. The 30 for 30 episode goes deep into what was going on at that time with the joint venture, exposing the fact that they didn’t really have a game plan, they didn’t have coaches or players or anything then, 12 months later they’re doing it. The genesis of the XFL was the fact that NBC lost their television deal to upstart Fox Sports, and Dick Ebersol of NBC wanted alternative programming. WWF was riding a HUGE high of business at this point, having just gone public and buying out their competition for pennies on the dollar. Vince really felt he was invincible (pardon the pun). These two driven gentlemen had a vision for something greater by contrasting the No Fun League that the NFL had become. History now shows us that the XFL had a meteoric rise and came crashing to a close all within 16 months. But remember failure isn’t failure. We’ll continue with the rest next week.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

