Extra Most Bestest Part 1

Extra most bestest. This was the popular recent slogan of Little Caesar’s Pizza Chain. Now, if you’ve ever had the cardboard disappointment that is Little Caesar’s…you know that Extra Most Bestest is an exaggeration at best. Extra most bestest is what their marketing and hype is all about. They’re hyping their pizza more than what it actually is. Are you having the same kind of effect in your own business? Are you promising the extra most bestest and yet delivering below average?

Over promise and under deliver can be death to any business, yes even one such as an event DJ where they’re likely being hired only once in a lifetime. What specifically are you offering? What is the outcome you are promising to clients and what is actually being delivered?

Someone once said to sell the sizzle and not the steak. Well, I’m here to tell you…the steak still has to be damn good, right? If the steak isn’t damn good, it doesn’t matter how good the sizzle is…people will leave feeling disappointed in what got them in the door in the first place, the steak. How are you actually qualifying the steak? I’ll be back next week with ways you can do that to ensure your company is delivering their “Extra Most Bestest”.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.

Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

Mitch Taylor ( 271 Posts Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Certified Advisor and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching. Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor. Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.