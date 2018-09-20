Ego and Advancement Part 3

This is the final installment of Ego and Advancement.

The point dear reader…don’t let your ego stand in the way of your progress. We truly all should be on the same path to building a better business and a better self. We just may be at different places on the path. You NEVER arrive…regardless of what certificate or level you think you’ve achieved. You should always be working on bettering yourself in each of these six areas. If you’re not…someone who wants it more will be there to take your business. Let’s prevent that from happening by taking advantage of the resources below and beyond.



Take a look at each of these 6 areas of your business. Where can you use the most help to REALLY grow your business? What resources can you reach out to in the DJ industry and outside of the DJ industry to help you become better in that area? I urge you to set aside your ego for the betterment of your company and YOU. There currently is the SALES 4 Event Pros workshop to help you in sales. There are MANY marketing options available online. For lighting production workshops you can reach out to my good friend Jeremy Brech, a representative of Chauvet Lighting and owner at DJ Jer Events and Lighting Design. For overall event production and performance Bill Hermann produces a PHENOMENAL workshop content overseeing your entire creative process with The Entertainment Experience, found at billcreates.com. Mike Walter and Joe Bunn have teamed together to offer solutions for DJs in many of the above facets with PhDJ workshop. Check them out on the web as well at www.phdjworkshop.com. For performance workshops, none can compare to the training you will receive at Marbecca Method workshops. Mark and Rebecca’s LOVE and teachings have completely TRANSFORMED my business and myself for the better. Search outside the DJ industry as well for ways you can improve yourself and your business.



I hope you set your ego aside and don’t let it stand in the way of you becoming better in any facet of your business that may be holding you back. You owe it to yourself and your clients to be the best “YOU” you can be.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

Mitch Taylor ( 166 Posts Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Certified Advisor and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching. Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor. Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.