Ego and Advancement Part 2

This is continued from last week’s article of Ego and Advancement Part 1.

After our workshop I reached out to this young man to get feedback on the training he had received. He raved about his experience, was very satisfied and one statement he said was very telling of many of us in the DJ industry when it comes to advanced level training. When asked why he chose to take the workshop after the initial backlash on Facebook he told me that he took the workshop because he realized he had to humble himself and admitted he needed help in this area and that’s why he took the workshop. This is the first step to improvement…admitting you DON’T know it all and need help in an area. Too often we let our ego get in the way of our advancement and it’s sad. Our lives could be SO MUCH BETTER if we just admitted where our shortcomings are and reached out to those that can help lift us up in these areas.



Our industry has made great strides in the last decade with the advent of workshops to improve our skills and having those workshops tied to conferences and seminars to improve the 6 main areas of our business. Those 6 areas are: Planning, Production, Performance, Sales, Marketing and Operations. The area of Operations includes your business plan and where you plan to be in a certain amount of time, staffing, training, scheduling, pay structure and incentives and many other facets of business. It’s the difference of working “on” your business vs. working “in” your business.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

