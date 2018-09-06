Ego and Advancement Part 1

Ego and Advancement



Are you letting your ego get in the way of advancing in your DJ career or business?

Are you struggling in a certain area of your business? Every professional that I know from athletes to business moguls have had a coach or mentor at some point in their life who has helped them get to a certain goal. Our industry is permeated with people who feel they don’t need coaching and I hope, dear reader, that you are not one of them. Maybe you’re at a crossroads in your business and this will be the catalyst to help you take action.



Recently I began providing a series of workshops for DJs to help them improve their sales skills. A fellow DJ had posted in a online Facebook group that he was having trouble in sales. I gave him a couple of suggestions and then mentioned my upcoming workshop which was happening within 2 hours of where he lives. At first the DJ was VERY defensive about his needing help. I said to him on the thread that I was just trying to help him and presented him an opportunity to get one on one coaching from a Jeffrey Gitomer trained coach. The conversation began going back to why he should take a workshop and he just wanted free help on the net. I told him that if he decided to take the workshop and felt he didn’t get his monies worth that I would refund his money after the workshop no questions asked and that I was there anytime he needed if he wanted to reach out. About two to three weeks later he signed up for my workshop. We’ll continue what happened next next week.



Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

