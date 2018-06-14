Drop Your Pants Part 2

You can either stand out in business or be OUTSTANDING. Which one do you want to be? You stand out in your offerings to your clientele, your planning, your production. You can be OUTSTANDING in your performance and the word of mouth your results will deliver.

“But Mitch…you don’t understand…people won’t pay my price here in _______________.” Of course they won’t if you still compare yourself to everyone else and have no way of differentiating yourself. You demonstrate this by encouraging them to see video footage of every other entertainer they are considering. After all…is it wise for them to hire a complete stranger and then give them a live microphone in front of all of their family and friends on one of the most important events of their life? You need to show your clients the RESULTS you can deliver by working WITH them and not FOR them. Big shift in thinking. How do you show results to your clients of an intangible product they are purchasing (i.e. YOU)? Proof of your results and performance can be found in video footage from your events. Hire someone to be your assistant and have them videotape EVERYTHING you do. Watch it back for critique and capture the events that went well and then show that to prospective clients and encourage them to view video of other entertainment professionals actually performing and NOT the latest video highlight of people dancing and a voiceover.

You see in today’s society we are virtually trying to replace humans. Heck, I got my wife an iRobot vacuum last year for Christmas to vacuum the house. We have dishwashers to do our dishes. Microwaves to cook our food. We have virtual assistants in our pocket to help us with any inquiry 24/7/365. So next time you think you are just the music, think again. Can some of these inanimate objects replace us at some events? Possibly. Can they for the vast majority? HELL NO.

What society can’t take away is PEOPLE. PEOPLE are what drives our world. PEOPLE care. PEOPLE love. PEOPLE talk. These intangible items without feelings, heart and talent CANNOT replace YOU. Show you care (if you do…if not get out of this business) CONNECT with your clients on a personal level and don’t just look at them as a paycheck. It’s the quickest way to lose a sale.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

