Drop Your Pants Part 1

Drop Your Pants

That’s an old adage that is used in the car business when the salesperson would come in from the lot and talk to the manager about the customer who only wanted to know the price of the red Chevy Impala on the lot. No matter what the salesperson tried to say or do, the customer only wanted to know one thing. THE PRICE. The sales manager would then go out or send out another salesperson with the original salesperson and “drop their pants” and give them a rockbottom price.

With the “slow” season upon us for performances here in the Midwest, is that what you are doing with clients that call and ask the price question? Let’s examine this further.

First off, how are you approaching the price question? For most buyers (of anything for that matter), they don’t know what questions to ask? Let’s face it…the guy truly just needs transportation to get from point A to point B and that customer on the phone just wants music for their event, right? The right answer to that question is “maybe”.

Maybe that customer just needs a winter beater. Maybe he’s traveling on long trips and would like fuel economy and maybe you as the salesperson can show him a new electric model that would save him far more money in the long run. Maybe that client on the phone is just having a backyard BBQ and thought about checking on DJs but it really isn’t that important to them….they could get by with an iPod. Maybe it’s for their only daughters wedding and they really want to make it special but they have no idea how to hire entertainment because they haven’t had that experience yet. This, my friend, is where YOU come in.

It may seem tempting during the cold blustery fall days to drop your price to get that event but what are you doing for future clients that want to book you and the referrals that they generate? You are setting a precedent in the marketplace for clients to tell their friends “Well…just ask him for a discount and he’ll drop his pants for you too and give you a deal just like me.” Do you want to be known as the “pants dropper” in your market?

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

