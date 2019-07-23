Dreams, Actions & Purpose Statements

Martin Luther King Jr. is honored due to inspiring people with his “I have a dream” speech, and helping break down racial barriers. Do you have to dream to achieve something? I never dreamed in a million years that I would be able to do what I do today. I never dreamed I would be charging $3500 to $6500 for my services back when i started my company in 2003. I never dreamed I would make a living at this. I never dreamed I would travel internationally and speak to over a thousand of my peers in Las Vegas at MBLV20 either. Sometimes you don’t have to dream, you just have to DO. Don’t get me wrong, it’s important to have vision but it’s more important to take action. Not only did Martin Luther King Jr. had vision and take action, but had had a purpose, and he had all 3 of those in spades.

What’s your dream? Do you have a vision for your future? What’s your purpose statement? Do you have a vision statement for your company? I think it’s critically important that you do. For Taylored Weddings, our purpose statement is “We take responsibility for the success of your event.” Go back through previous surveys of what clients have said about your services. What keeps rising to the top of your reviews? Whatever it is that your client says you do, use that to help define and create your purpose statement.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.

Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

