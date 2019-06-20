Down-Under DJ’s Journey to Success

Across the Pacific Ocean, in the country known for unique animals like kangaroos and duck-billed platypuses, the Great Barrier Reef, and a vast interior desert wilderness called the Outback, DJ Ben Shipway began his DJ journey as a teenager, in a place where DJs were pretty much nonexistent. In the small town of Dalby in the state of Queensland, Australia, Shipway says, “If you went to a party there would be a stereo or a bluetooth speaker playing music —and that’s it.”

Now with 500 events on his resume since joining the Brisbane-based G&M Event group in 2013, Shipway has been building a solid reputation as a pro event DJ. The combination of putting 100% of his best self out there while capturing the attention of clients with his charisma and open format

style, specializing in Motown, hip hop, and R&B, Shipway has made a difference for couples and corporations in the land of Oz.

Dayna Solomon ( 6 Posts Dayna Solomon is a DJ + MC based in Columbus, Ohio and travels nationally, adding shine and good vibes with her music mixology for over 15 years! Her natural talent to entertain has allowed her to work for some incredible companies and individuals in the corporate, cruise ship, nightlife, and fashion worlds, as well as providing a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience at weddings. When she’s not behind the decks or on the mic, Dayna loves to crush it at the gym, dance, and drink americanos…but not simultaneously.