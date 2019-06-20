Down-Under DJ’s Journey to Success

Across the Pacific Ocean, in the country known for unique animals like kangaroos and duck-billed platypuses, the Great Barrier Reef, and a vast interior desert wilderness called the Outback, DJ Ben Shipway began his DJ journey as a teenager, in a place where DJs were pretty much nonexistent. In the small town of Dalby in the state of Queensland, Australia, Shipway says, “If you went to a party there would be a stereo or a bluetooth speaker playing music —and that’s it.”
Now with 500 events on his resume since joining the Brisbane-based G&M Event group in 2013, Shipway has been building a solid reputation as a pro event DJ. The combination of putting 100% of his best self out there while capturing the attention of clients with his charisma and open format
style, specializing in Motown, hip hop, and R&B, Shipway has made a difference for couples and corporations in the land of Oz.
