DO YOU HAVE A GOLDEN TRIANGLE?

When it comes to marketing, there are more than 100 strategies to choose from, just ask Google, they’ll fill your screen in seconds. But when I surveyed the wedding industry, the 9 strategies below emerged as popular favourites over and over again.

How many are you using?

All work, but some deliver better quality bookings than others, but before you discover which ones do, let’s first split the 9 strategies into two categories:

Dragging Buckets Vs Installing Pipelines.

When you go hunting for brides and grooms – you Drag Buckets. When you get hunted by brides and grooms, you’ve installed Pipelines.

Pipelines are marketing gold –

They sit at the top of your Marketing Pyramid, are word of mouth, or system-generated enquiries arriving on autopilot while you do other things.

Buckets –

Sit in the base of your Marketing Pyramid, are hustled enquiries, created by you, producing one-hit wonders, often at a cost.

Breaking it down

Here are the 6 differentiators between a ‘Bucket’ and a ‘Pipeline’:

1. With Buckets, you have to hunt for brides and grooms; with Pipelines, brides and grooms hunt you.

2. Buckets produce one-hit-wonders; Pipelines produce repeat business.

3. Buckets have a low barrier to entry and represent the easily accessible marketing options that ANY wedding supplier can do, e.g. wedding fairs, or buying leads from directories. Both create environments where many suppliers chase the same couples. Pipelines have a much higher barrier to entry, for example, getting into luxury, destination or celebrity weddings. Suppliers operate in much less crowded marketplaces at higher prices because fewer wedding pros know how to target these brides and grooms.

4. With Buckets, you have to beat the bushes daily hunting for engaged couples, and when you get a lead, you drag it back to your desk in a bucket where you try to convince the couple to take your next step using your mobile telephone or computer. But with Pipelines, and this is why I love Pipelines; other people send you leads on autopilot while you do other things!

5. With Buckets you have to pay for the lead either with your time or money; but through Pipelines, enthusiastic fans send you leads free, or for a small commission.

6. You’ve probably guessed that Dragging Buckets is hard work; whereas Installing Pipelines is smart work.

Now you know the difference between a Bucket and a Pipeline lets pop the 9 popular strategies into a marketing pyramid.

LOOK AT THE PYRAMID ABOVE, THEN REFLECT ON THE MARKETING DECISIONS YOU’VE MADE TO DATE, HAVE THEY RESULTED IN YOU TO GETTING MOST OF YOUR BOOKINGS FROM BUCKETS OR PIPELINES?

If you’ve just had an a-ha moment, it’s not too late to start installing a Golden Triangle, in fact, it’s imperative you do if you want to make getting booked easier, systemised and dependable.

Now don’t get me wrong, I am not saying you should never Drag Buckets; on the contrary, there will be times in your career when you’ll have to, especially if your bookings have flatlined and you need to generate money. But what I am saying is you should look at Dragging Buckets as a temporary marketing strategy until you gain traction. Don’t get stuck Dragging Buckets forever. It’s a ‘Hamster Wheel’ you’ll have to run on to hustle through the hard times. The truth is running on the Buckets ‘Hamster Wheel’ is exhausting and never gets easier, worst still, the minute you get off is the minute your enquiries STOP! But with Pipelines, other people (or systems) will send you leads on autopilot while you do other things.

If you want to run your wedding business based on a ‘Golden Triangle’, powered by Pipelines, either teach yourself, find someone who teaches similar strategies or ask me and I’ll show you how through my program called Phoenix.

I’ll see you on the other side of Christmas!

Terry

P.S. Thanks to everyone who’s supported the book, it’s currently sold out, but you can pre-order it here for delivery before NYE: https://www.weddingmarketingmastery.co.uk/12-habits