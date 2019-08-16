Do DJ’s Make Great Lawyers?

First, I would like to apologize to any disc jockeys that actually are lawyers. This blog isn’t really about you, but it does pertain to you. There was a good discussion on one of the several thousand DJ forums I belong to about DJs offering legal advice or stating something is against the law without offering any proof. These strands start off innocently enough with someone posting a question about the rules on using a particular piece of gear at an event or about music, files, streaming or sharing.

The strands quickly devolve into regional DJs stating how one can or can’t do that in their market. A good example: cold sparklers. These things are really popular, but some towns and states outright forbid them indoors and other states could care less. Why A DJ in New Hampshire would be telling a DJ in Montana what’s legal is beyond me. We all want to be helpful, but spreading useless information or legal advice that isn’t fact-checked helps no one. It can actually get a fellow DJ in a lot of trouble if they take your advice and it leads them to break the law. Seriously, what are they going to tell the cops? DJ Porkchop in Maine said it was OK? (I hope there is no DJ Porkchop in Maine or anywhere for that matter)

We have gotten so used to asking questions on social media or just “googling” something to get information. The fact is that the majority of the time the short and quick answer is never the 100% right answer. Especially when it comes to legal advice. Each state, town and county has their own ordinances regarding sound, permits, fog, lighting, electricity, generators, insurance, etc. Do your homework. Don’t rely on others to protect your business or keep you out of trouble. Nobody wants to get banned by a venue, right?

Going forward, how do we as an industry rectify this? Luckily for you, I have a few thoughts.

1. Take advice only from other DJs that have been in the exact same situation.

2. Research their advice to confirm.

3. Check with the town and venue where your event is to find out the local law.

4. Get a second and third opinion from people versed in that field.

5. Have a back-up plan in case your info is wrong.

If you are replying to a question from another DJ:

1. Give responsible and truthful answers. Don’t be vague or misleading.

2. Post only when you know the correct answer. Don’t hypothesize.

3. Cite the local ordinance or law that pertains to the question.

4. Give a reference for a contact that can actually help them.

5. Do Not Meme. You’re just wasting everyone’s time.

Ultimately, the responsibility is on you the owner to know the law and follow it. Be smart or as we say in New England: be “Wicked Smaht.” Don’t let your business get fined or shut down because you took bad advice as truth. Remember, some people want to save the world and others just want to see it burn. Not everyone is your friend. I do believe that most DJs mean to be helpful, but wanting to help and being a legal expert are not the same things. Gig smart everyone!

Michael Cordeiro ( 99 Posts Mike Cordeiro is the owner of M.C. Entertainment. A small RI multi-op. Mike got his start in the entertainment field while stationed in Frankfurt Germany in 1990. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Entertainment & Event Management from Johnson & Wales University and has appeared on TLC’s Four Weddings, Toddler’s and Tiaras, Acting credits include Bleed for This, Equalizer 2, TV commercials, Music videos and several episodes of the new AMC series NOS4A2. Follow him at: www.michaeljcordeiro.com