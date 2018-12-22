DJs Should Be “The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year”

Hey Mr. DJ,

A huge welcome and thanx for being here. You are amazing.

Just a few days before leaving 2018 behind, you could pause for a few seconds and consider about yourself and those you aim to serve…

★Are they looking for You or just a DJ?

★Do they desire to do business with you or do they kind of “have to”?

★Do you care or are you just “interested in”?

★Are you “You” or someone else’s copycat?

★Are you “your Worth” or “your Cost”?

★Are you an investment or an expense?

★Are you the entertainer or the guy managing their playlist?

★Are you a “perfect match” or just a “one-night stand”?

★Are you the expert authority or the jack-of-all-trades?

★Are you a “treasured memory” or nothing worth recalling?

★Are you the smile on their faces or the “I don’t know what you’re talking about” expression.

★Are you the gift under the tree or a casual object?

★Are you their Christmas or just a Wednesday?

Well, that’s a goal for 2019.

Become your clients’ Christmas!

Everyone digs Christmas!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

Happy Holidays to all of you talented DJs, creative minds, gifted educators and industry’s superheroes.

Christos Nikas ( 4 Posts “I have studied Visual Communication & Design management and spent several years running my creative studio.” “I joined the creative world of weddings & events back in 1996, serving the industry as a wedding DJ and an event entertainment professional since this very day.” “I am the founder/owner of Wedding Republic (an event entertainment firm in Greece), the organizer of WDJC (Greece’s Wedding DJ Convention) and organizer of several DJ business workshops.” “I always believed that you have to give so you can make space for new things to come.” “I also -firmly- believe in the value that comes from the community; the greatness that can be accomplished together with other people. This is why I speak, I teach, I write and I grind daily, trying to motivate other wedding DJs in Greece & Cyprus, connect with each other, care for one another, help one another, develop work ethics and see the true value of a healthy competition.”