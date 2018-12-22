DJs Should Be “The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year”

Hey Mr. DJ,
A huge welcome and thanx for being here. You are amazing.
Just a few days before leaving 2018 behind, you could pause for a few seconds and consider about yourself and those you aim to serve…
★Are they looking for You or just a DJ?
★Do they desire to do business with you or do they kind of “have to”?
★Do you care or are you just “interested in”?
★Are you “You” or someone else’s copycat?
★Are you “your Worth” or “your Cost”?
★Are you an investment or an expense?
★Are you the entertainer or the guy managing their playlist?
★Are you a “perfect match” or just a “one-night stand”?
★Are you the expert authority or the jack-of-all-trades?
★Are you a “treasured memory” or nothing worth recalling?
★Are you the smile on their faces or the “I don’t know what you’re talking about” expression.
★Are you the gift under the tree or a casual object?
★Are you their Christmas or just a Wednesday?
Well, that’s a goal for 2019.
Become your clients’ Christmas!
Everyone digs Christmas!
It’s the most wonderful time of the year.
Happy Holidays to all of you talented DJs, creative minds, gifted educators and industry’s superheroes.
