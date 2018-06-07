DJing Wedding Ceremonies-What You Need to Know

In my last blog post for MB, I talked about the gear that you needed to run sound for wedding ceremonies. In this edition, it’s time to talk about what else you need to be asking your clients in your pre-planning meetings.

First off, are you going to be indoors or outdoors? It’s important to know. Are you under cover or out under the sun? You might want to consider bringing an umbrella for the gear if not under cover. You should also google how to switch your Serato screen to white if you can’t see it due to the glare. Yes, you can do that!

Next, how many mics are needed? You already know you’re going to mic the officiant, but ask if the bride and groom are just repeating what the officiant says or are they actually reading written vows to each other. Also see if a reader or singer is coming. Side note-always grab a program from the usher if there is one. That gives you a good way to follow along as the ceremony is happening. Another side note-we have NEVER attended a ceremony rehearsal, and we still do a great job. If someone wants you to be at that, I would charge a small fee.

You also need to see if anyone else is going to need to plug into your mixer (let’s hope not and you’re just playing pre-recorded music), but you never know! Always ask at the pre-planning meeting.

And of course, always discuss the music if you are responsible for playing it! 1-What would they like for the prelude music as guests arrive? 2-What are the parents/grandparents entering to? 3-How about the bridal party? 4-What’s the bride’s processional? 5-The couple recessional? 6-Is there any music during the actual ceremony like background for a sand ceremony or maybe an instrumental track for a cousin that’s singing?

If you get all of this info on your online planners (for example DJ Event Planner) or face to face at their final meeting/call, you will be set once you arrive on the day of. Set up your gear, sync those mics to clear channels, test them and test them again and again, and then be ready to ride the rails for 30 minutes. It’s not what we ideally want to be doing as mobile DJs, but it’s part of the job in this day and age. If you’re going to do something, do it well! Good luck!

Joe Bunn ( 49 Posts Joe Bunn started his DJ career at the age of 14 in his hometown of Wilson, NC. He did shows all throughout high school, college at UNC-Chapel Hill, and eventually moved to Raleigh, NC in the late 90s where he started Bunn DJ Company. The company grew from a couple of DJs to 15 of the area’s best mobile DJs. Over the past few years, Bunn DJ Company has expanded to Charleston, SC, Charlotte, NC and Richmond, VA. The company performs at over 800 weddings a year and another 400 private, corporate and charity events. Joe has been on the board of both ILEA (International Live Events Assocation) and NACE (National Association of Catering & Events). In addition, he is a writer for many national DJ publications such as Disc Jockey News, Mobile Beat Magazine and DJ Times. Joe still DJs almost every weekend, but in recent years has been helping other DJs across the country grow their businesses. He has given seminars at Mobile Beat Las Vegas, Wedding MBA, DJ Times Expo, local/regional organizations, NC State and UNC-Chapel Hill. He has also been hired by DJs all over the world to help their businesses in every aspect from branding to sales.