DJ Vlog – Less Weddings, Less Stress

So I just want to do a real quick vlog. I’ve talked to three separate wedding clients today and not once was I stressed out about any of them. Now, let me go back, I don’t know, two or three years when I was knocking out a wedding every week and sometimes two weddings in a week. My stress level was just crazy high. I don’t mind DJing weddings. I actually like it. The problem I have is the prep. It gets intense sometimes, especially when you have a nervous client or an upset client, I feed off of that. They’re nervous. I get nervous. There’s nothing to be nervous about because really, I know what I’m doing, but they’re freaking me out. That’s not a pleasant experience at all.

So this year, I was, like, I’m not doing it. I’m not going to push hard. I’m going to do the gigs that I get through referrals. I’m not going to go out there and do tons of advertising and I’m not going to go to my agents and push them to book me. I’m just going to do a minimal amount of events. And you know what? It’s really helped.

Now, something else I’m doing is I’m charging more for these events. And I thought at first I might discourage some people from booking me because of the price, but through referrals, they’re taking it. So the cool thing is not only am I making about the same amount of money, but I’m working less and my stress level’s down. I’m able to provide a better quality of service to these clients and they’re listening to me. They’re not looking at me like I’m the bad guy. They’re not fighting me on things. Even the pickup gigs I did for Dave, everybody was cool. There wasn’t a problem.

So less is more, I guess. I’m making about the same. I’m working less. But I’m a lot happier. So I don’t know. Just a quick vlog for you. What are you guys doing? Are you out there beating your brains out? And maybe you’re not 46-years-old and disabled. Maybe that has something to do with it. But yeah. It’s cool to do what I’m doing now. Just here and there, I do a couple a month and I’m very happy. How about you? Let us know in the comments section.

We’ll see you soon. Practice, and enjoy.

