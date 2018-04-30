DJ Vlog – Battery Powered Ceremony System Ideas

I wanted to take a minute to talk about battery-powered ceremony systems because I’ve got a problem, I wanted to run it past you guys and see what you thought. I’m doing a lot of pick up gigs for a friend of mine who’s out for the count for 2017; he’s physically unable to do his gigs, so I’m doing them. Now, most of his gigs require ceremony systems. And most all of them are remote, meaning they’re outdoor and they’re far away from where the reception area is. Sometimes power is illusive. They always need back end, which is the music part, and they also need wireless microphones.

The problem I’m having is getting my equipment down to these remote areas, getting power, and then, breaking them down in time to get back up for the reception. The flip time is so short on some of these events. Your ceremony’s over, they want to start the reception in an hour, wow. I got to break this stuff down, put it in my truck and go in and do a ceremony, there’s just no time, I’m exhausted. So I need to break this down into a battery-powered system, a light-weight thing that I can handle and flip real quick or just break down, put it in my truck and go into the reception hall.

Denon makes the pro Envoy I believe it’s called. It’s a 10-inch battery-powered speaker with a built-in microphone, wireless microphone; it has a mike receiver right in it. Now, that’s a real cool solution. The problem is, the thing weighs like 42 pounds. I can’t pull 42 pounds. I’m trying to figure out why it weighs 42 pounds. This is a 10-inch FBT ProMaxX 10A, this is the discontinued version, there’s a new version out right now. This weighs 24 pounds. Are you telling me that a battery and a microphone receiver is going to add 18 pounds to this? This is an American Audio ELS GO 8BT. It’s a battery-powered 8-inch speaker, and it weighs under 20 pounds. So if I added a wireless microphone receiver to this, just a wireless microphone receiver, what, 22 pounds? No. There’s no way. So I don’t like the weight on the Denon. You know, if you could put a wireless mike receiver into the ELS GO 8BT, that’d be perfect, really, and you can run your iPad to it with a Bluetooth and get by with the ceremony.

The other problem with some of these ceremony jobs is that, you know, when I book these gigs, I ask for ample coverage from the elements, be it sun or rain. When my friend books these gigs, he brings a tent and sets it up, or that’s what he did anyway. Well, I can’t do that. So I can’t even bring anybody into this next gig that I’m going to be doing, because it’s out of state. I got to drive to Illinois and do it and none of my local guys are going to be willing to go down there and help me, and I understand that. I’m not judging anybody, I’m just saying, I have to do it myself. I have to figure out how to do it, protect myself from sun and my equipment from sun and also the possibility of rain, battery-powered, and light-weight.

What are you guys doing, what are your ideas? I’ve got some. And one thing I was thinking about — this might sound kind of funny to you, but what if we incorporated an umbrella into our little compact ceremony systems? It would protect us from rain; it would protect us from sun. That might be an option. It might look a little funny. But if they’re not going to provide the coverage, we need to provide it somehow. That might be the easiest, most economical way to do it. Just running ideas past you. What are you using for your compact battery-powered ceremony systems and how is it working out for you? Let us know. Thanks for watching. Practice and enjoy.

