DJ to DJ Networking

One of the biggest components of improving and transforming my company over the past two years has been networking with DJs in my area. I’m not talking about ADJA meetings or get-togethers with large groups of wedding vendors (although those are definitely valuable too). I’m talking about one-on-one, person to person meetings. You and another DJ sitting down for lunch or drinks to learn about each other and ways you can improve can be a huge benefit to your company!

When I first arrived in Salt Lake City a little over two years ago I didn’t know anyone. My little DJ side business was only making $350-$500 or so per event, and I was struggling to get my name out there in this new market. Luckily, I was added to a local DJ Facebook group and invited to the ADJA chapter meetings. This was a great way to get to know a handful of nearby DJs, but it didn’t really cause my business to take off. It did, however, allow me to see a couple of DJs who were making their full-time living from DJing. Up to this point, I didn’t even think that was possible in Utah.

Within a few weeks, I had set up lunches with a couple of these DJs. I normally spent the first lunch getting to know them, their life, and their business. How did they come to be where they’re at? How did they get into the business? Apart from becoming business associates, we slowly became friends. A couple of them even became mentors for me, and we would shadow one another to learn new techniques and tricks. Away from all the hectic noise of the typical vendor networking event, I was able to really pick the brain of the DJs I looked up to and hoped to emulate.

Along with other education, these one-on-one meetings really helped my business to take off, allowing me to triple my rates within the next year. Even though I’ve become close friends with some of those original DJs, our lunch meetings haven’t stopped. We still get together to discuss local venues, new music, and performance advice as often as weekly or monthly. Additionally, my outreach to other DJs hasn’t declined. I still aim to contact DJs on Facebook I haven’t personally spoken to yet as often as I can. Just the other day I spent a half hour on the phone with a DJ in Idaho, and we both took numerous ideas from that conversation and quickly implemented them in our business.

Being a mobile DJ is so much more about personal connections and people than most realize. Take the time today or this week to reach out to a local DJ you look up to or haven’t met yet and offer to buy them some lunch. It could just be the next big turning point in your business!

Jordan Nelson ( 54 Posts Jordan Nelson is the owner of SLC Mobile DJ in Salt Lake City, UT. A native of the tiny southern Utah town of St. George, Jordan began his mobile DJ journey as a junior in high school. After traveling to Salt Lake to attend the University of Utah, Jordan completely revamped his business and invested heavily in sales and master of ceremonies training, turning his $400/event company into a $1,500/event company in under a year at 22 years old. Jordan developed a strong passion for lighting and lighting programming during his early DJ years and has written 2 books for mobile DJs on the subjects. When he is not spending his weekends at weddings and events, you can find him at the local gun range or hiking with his beautiful wife.