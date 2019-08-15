DJ Tips In Under A Minute:second Laptop And Drive As An Aux Player

All right. It’s me, DJ Jay here, DJ tips in under a minute, going a little long today. We’ve got a situation here, we have laptop, we have hard drive, but while this is being used with the two USB ports, you have a controller, I realized I have another track and another hard drive. So I’m going to show you what I do to get around the issue of how do I hook up another hard drive to that laptop? Because for me, if I’m in the middle of mixing and playing music, I don’t want to stop.

So one of the best cables I’ve ever bought is that one, it’s RCA’s to mini. If you do not have this, you need this. So I’m going to plug it into the other computer here and what I’m going to do is I’m going to take the song, I’m going to bring it up to the player and then I’m going to play it from there. So there’s the track. What’ll happen is that’ll then come up here to the channel and I’m able to play a track from a different laptop while I’ve already got a laptop running, running my controller. So that’s more or less the tip. It’s something I came upon and I’m going to get back to you.



