DJ Tips In Under A Minute: Your Email Should Be A Business Address For Your Business.

All right. DJ tips in under a minute. This looks like another tip I did about your signature, but it’s actually about email. I do use Gmail, but I have my address embedded in as J@JayDJ.com. It’s actually in my sig so that when I email people, they see my website address. You can’t email clients nowadays with a Hotmail, a Yahoo, even a Gmail account. You’ve got the best DJ at Gmail. It’s just not saying enough. Clients want to be able to click on email addresses and then see a business address, .com, .net, dot-whatever. So if you can, go to your website and link an email address, whether it’s DJ@your website address or your name, owner, whatever you want, but have it setup so that when clients get an email from you as a response or a first one, they see your email address as your business, in under a minute.



