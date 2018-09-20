DJ Tips In Under A Minute: Using RCA Cables For Digital Connections.

All right. It’s loud here at HARD Fest, but it’s DJ tips in under a minute, today, digital hookups.

You see right there it says digital. You see red and white coming out of orange. Over here I have two RCAs, but as you see, I’m not plugged in. I’m plugged into the digital. Over here same thing, that’s a split RCA white and red cord. It is going to the digital out of the players to the in of the mixer. Why? Because that’s what I use. Does it make a huge sound difference? Some will argue it does. Will it be noticeable on this setup? No. On your setup at a wedding? No. If you’re in a huge, huge club with some 200,000-watt sound system, you could make an argument, but for the most part, if you have digitals, input/output on mixers and players use your RCA cables. In my own opinion, you do not need to spend $100 on a cable. DJ tips in under a minute.

