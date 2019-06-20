DJ Tips In Under A Minute: Tuesday Night Music Live

All right. DJ tips in under a minute. I know I’ve talked about these guys before, they’re friends of mine, I do a lot of videos with them, it’s John Young over at the Disc Jockey News. But he has this new feature on Tuesday nights live that he’s doing with Brian S. Redd. They’re doing a twohour chat session, I caught it tonight and it’s all about music and what are you playing and tonight’s was songs for your dance floor from 2001 and it’s a Tuesday night live music thing.

And then over here, they’ve got a chat session going and it’s actually really, really cool. It was great to talk about old music, great to hear about this stuff and it’s live and it’s a different year or decade every week. And the cool thing is we do all these shows and we want to learn, we want to see things and this is just a continuation of that and John’s really good with disc jockey news.

And of course, you know my bro, Brian, he’s my BFF and he’s just amazing when it comes to information and knowledge.

So if you need a weekly Tuesday night getaway, I believe it’s 8:00 p.m. Central Time, check him out, DJ tips in under a minute.



