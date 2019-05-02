DJ Tips In Under A Minute: Towel Over The Bumper.

Hey, everybody. DJ Jay here and I am at an event. This is part of a new series I’m doing called DJ tips in under 60 seconds. So got my van here, you see that really pretty towel, the point of the towel simply because I get dirt on the back of the van. Even if I just washed the van, it doesn’t matter, because underneath there’s dirt. So what I do is I keep a towel in the back, every time I get to a gig, I let myself put the towel over and bingo, I load in and out that way. So this is your first under 60-second tip. And just to show you, this is the actual van, this is the actual gear, you see everything in the background, speakers and then there’s cases here and it’s a nice case, the whole nine yards. So I’m now going to move it all over here onto my rock-n-roll cart and off I go. Thank you for watching.



