DJ Tips In Under A Minute: Things You Need To Survive A DJ Show.

All right. DJ tips in under a minute. Going to the DJ expo or any show, carry a lot of this, you shake a lot of hands. The other thing is I don’t want to take them out, but in my ears are earplugs and I’m going to show you why. It’s actually not too loud right here and you’ll see in one second that that’s all about to change for the worse. So make sure you bring earplugs or else you will go deaf. It is the competition as to who can be the loudest at these shows. So bring earplugs. Come, but bring earplugs. You can get the custom ones that are really good or even the inexpensive ones, just get them. DJ tips, if you can still hear me, in under a minute.

