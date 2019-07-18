DJ Tips In Under A Minute: Spotify For On And Off Line Music

All right. DJ tips in under a minute. This one is a new service — not too new, but new to some of you, maybe — called Spotify. Now, Spotify is a music service. You can go on and play songs, pick out music, play them, make a playlist, do whatever you want, but the big thing is this, it’s this $10 per month program, their premium service. It not only lets you play songs off your playlist whenever you want, but the big thing is right here, you can even listen when you’re offline. So you put together a playlist of music, you go to a gig, you’ve got music in an offline player, you can now pull it up if you had to. And certain programs will run this, i.e., DJ 2 uses this. So if you have an iPad, iPhone, you have DJ 2 on it or you have a DJ 2 controller, you can now use Spotify offline. So check it out, Spotify, in under one minute.



