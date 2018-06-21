DJ Tips In Under A Minute: Scrim King Table Topper To Stop Your Table From Being A Bar.

All right. DJ tips in under a minute. Again, live here at expo. We’ve got totem wraps, you have speaker stand covers, doubles, singles, triples, black, white, but the cool thing here is this, this is a table topper. It goes around your six-foot table. So when people go to put their drinks, oh, I can’t, because there’s something in the way. I think this is awesome. I’m getting one, because I’m sick of people putting their drinks on my table. And see, you can. So you cover your table up with this beautiful item black or white, unzips from a company called Skrim King, just skrimking.com, I’ll put it in the description. But again, a great way to get rid of the drinks and problems on your table, Skrim King table topper, in under a minute.



