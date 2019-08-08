DJ Tips In Under A Minute: Protect Your Expensive Power Supply

All right. DJ tips in under a minute. Looking for new cool things that I can use, that you can use, especially if you are using MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, MacBook, the Frayfix.com. There’s the end of snapping off your power supply like that. Here’s the cool thing, it covers up, keeps this protected, but this is the part that always gets messed up, that part of your power supply. Not anymore. Now you’ve got that and then at the other end, you’ve got another piece, as you can see right here, because it’s early and things aren’t open yet. So I’m improvising. And this protects the other end of the power supply. Really cool company, I just acquired one, I’ll be using it. You’ll see it in my videos from now on and it’s the Frayfix.com. You’ve got to check them out. Simple, easy, economic fix for a problem that definitely happens, because if you want to replace this whole piece, it’s a lot of money, in under a minute.



