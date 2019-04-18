DJ Tips In Under A Minute: Organizing Music For A Wedding

All right. Another quick tip, I use Serato ITCH and as you can see over here, I make crates for dates, meaning today’s wedding is the bottom crate, it says 6-9-12 and this is the crate. Now, the other thing I do is I set it up so I put a color next to the songs that are important. These are all songs that I know I have to play for certain things later in the night, cake, garter, bouquet, things like that. So I find it easiest so I can find them in an instant within the crate. Just a quick 60 second or less tip from me, DJ Jay. So if you find that helpful, do it. Thank you.



