DJ Tips In Under A Minute: Moving Serato Cue Points In Internal Mode

All right. A little Serato, a little DJ during Scratch Live, but the same principle holds for Serato DJ. If you look up here, I’ve made a mistake, I have marked cue points out of order and I don’t know if you’ve ever done this, but I’ve suddenly gone to Q2 and made it for Q3 and Q1 is suddenly Q4. So a lot of people say, I’ve got to kill them and then go back and redo them. Well, this is going to be an under a minute tip, because if you take your mouse like this and you realize you want this one first, drag it. I hope you guys can see this, try it again. Drag it up and it switches. So you can switch the cues all day long, make them any direction you want and what’ll happen is it’ll light up on the controller you’re using on your cue markers in order. So if you’re going off colors, if you’re going off controller, it’s a great way to do it and again, you just simply put the mouse, push up and you’re done, under a minute.



