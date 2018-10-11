DJ Tips In Under A Minute: Microphone Placement For A Ceremony.

DJ tips in under a minute. This is how I put my mics now at weddings. The mike is about five or six inches below the officiant, the bride and the groom, sits in the middle like this, as you can see, because once they’re up here talking, I really can’t intrude on them. But what ends up happening is everyone is clearly heard, it’s not in their face and I don’t have to sweat the bride and groom not being picked up. I’ve done it this way where I am today at Park Manor about nine times. If you go to some of my Park Manor videos, you can actually see and hear part of the ceremony and you’ll see how clear it is. So if you’ve got to put a mike in the ceremony, not only having that bad boy to protect from wind if you’re outside, but put it in the middle of the three of them and you’ll find it works really, really well. So DJ tips in under a minute, place the mike a little bit below them and you’re good.



