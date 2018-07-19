DJ Tips In Under A Minute: Marking Your USB Cable, And Using A Different Color For Your HD.

All right. DJ tips in under a minute. Sometimes when using software, you may have to reboot, you may have to change things up, you may have to shut down the controller, you may have to shut down the computer. So I always use white for my hard drives and I go even further at putting that black mark so I know which side plugs in in case I’m looking at it, it’s dark, I’m not sure, I don’t want to jam anything, break a USB port. Could happen. So to get around it, again, put that little mark on it, but I know that this is the controller, this is the hard drive so I don’t accidentally pull the hard drive in the middle of something if I have to reboot, if there’s an issue and it’s one more little anal thing I do, but it works really well for me. So DJ tips in under a minute, maybe run your hard drive on a white cable or run your controller on a white cable, whichever one works best for you, but know that you have two different inputs for USB, in under one minute.



