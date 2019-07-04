DJ Tips In Under A Minute: Mark Ferrell Com

All right. DJ tips in under a minute. This is Mark Ferrell. There’s his name. He has a program called the MarBecca Method. It’s a training method, comes in, I believe, gold, bronze, silver, might even have platinum different levels DJs go and attend this. They learn all the intricacies and ins and outs of being a better DJ, a better speaker, a better MC and most importantly, a better entertainer. I saw him speak in Las Vegas in 2000 and it was captivating. It has to do with being a respected professional individual and being a great entertainer as a DJ. So his technique and his thoughts are a little bit different than what you might be accustomed to, but it is well worth going over his website, reading it and maybe signing up to get something like his Getting Your Worth seminar. I am going to, because I need a refresh, but outside of that, this is the man, in under a minute.



