DJ Tips In Under A Minute Let Your External HD Rest Before Moving

DJ tips in under a minute, the end of the night, my wedding is over. Now it’s teardown time.

Little tip for you, that’s my hard drive. So what I’ve been told, since it has moving parts and if you touch it, you can feel it’s spinning is I like to close down Serato, close down the laptop and wait about 30 to 60 seconds before I disengage the drive. Simply said, because I don’t want to run into any problems with the drive either crashing or being damaged or anything. So in under a minute, you close Serato, then you wait. So what I will usually do is bring this down a little bit, start to get ready, feel it spin down and then I will close it and pop it. So in under a minute, be good to your drives, your drives will be good to you. See you.



