DJ Tips In Under A Minute: Invest In Lights That Are Smaller And Less Money.

DJ tips in under a minute. These are LED Par 36. They’re in an old CD case. I think you could probably buy these lights today for about $39 apiece. That’s what I’ve seen at the shows, $39, $49. I have eight of them and now they’re in this case and boom, I’m out the door. The benefit is I don’t have $300 to buy one Par can and a lot of my clients want some uplighting. So I have plenty of videos that show these lights. They’re as bright as those lights right there. If you can see that, that is a color wash. The reason I bring this up is people are always asking me about the economy, what can I do? You know what, buy some smaller, less expensive lights, bring down the price of your uplighting package. If it comes down to I want to sell something, this is a great way to go, Par 36 cans, get a case, you’re out the door for probably $200, $300, under a minute.



