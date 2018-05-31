DJ Tips In Under A Minute: How To Angle Your Gear Up.

All right. DJ tips in under a minute. You see the gear, the gear’s in the case. No big deal; right?

But if you look, you can see the gear goes up at an angle. Let me show you from the side, a little easier to see, the gear’s lifted up in the case. I’ve got Velcro on my power strip, I can move that around, but I’ve always liked the gear kind of coming up to me at an angle. This might give you a better shot, got a little lighting issue here, but you can see the gear’s raised up. This is super easy to do and I’ll show you how I did it and it’s pretty inexpensive. Right underneath here on either side I have one of these. This is one of those cheap little doorstops you see, it’s rubber, it’s even treaded so the plastic grabs it. Now you see the whole case is off kilt, but there’s the other one inside. So DJ tips in under a minute, how to raise up your gear with one of these bad boys.



