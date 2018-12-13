DJ Tips In Under A Minute: Hide Your Cables Behind Your Equipment.

DJ tips in under a minute. Do you see in the front of my table here I have no cords? I’m trying something today that I don’t normally do, because I don’t have my Skrim. So there are some exposed cords and cables, but what I’ve tried is this, running everything through the back of my controller. So I have my speaker cords, I have my [inaudible] output to my other mixer, this is my backup, of course, with [inaudible] running booth out today, because I have a big party and I need booths. But I’m doing everything through the back. The only thing going through the front are right here. So my hard drive, my controller and my power supply. So next time you do your setup, you need to clean it up, you need to get it looking sharp, you need to be lacking of the cables. Give this a try, run your cables through the back. If you need to, you can always Gaff tape down some things and that’s today’s tip in under a minute.



