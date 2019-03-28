DJ Tips In Under A Minute: Have Something That You Bring To All Events.

All right. Another DJ tip in under a minute. This is a black binder, folder, whatever you want to call it. I’ve had it for about 10, 11 years and it’s the one item that goes to every meeting, every wedding, every party, every event, because I carry all my music in it, my main hard drive, my backup’s in another bag and then I have folders. If you can see, that’s today’s date and inside I have a CD for the ceremony. Yes, I’m using a CD. I have a full schedule of events, I have music requests that the bride and groom have handwritten and given to me and I have the timeline that I wrote for the bride and groom and it’s got all my notes on it, everything I have to do and then I have my wedding form that I fill out with all my clients. If you have one item that you can carry everything in so you never go without something at a wedding, I suggest you do this, get something that goes to every event and you won’t forget anything behind. DJ tips in under a minute.



