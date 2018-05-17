DJ Tips In Under A Minute: Get A Wedding Wire Account For Your Reviews.

All right. DJ tips in under a minute. This is my WeddingWire account. You see right up here WeddingWire and you see Picture Me, you see my information and you see my rating. And what I do at the end of every event is I ask clients if I can forward them a review. Then they go in and they write up a review for me. So I have these reviews and it’s a place that clients can then go and see reviews from other brides. I happen to have the free WeddingWire account. There are, I believe, two or three levels above mine that you can pay for and they’re rather expensive. The DJs that pay for them tell me they’re well worth it. So I might look into that, but if you don’t have a WeddingWire free account, get one and then at every one of your events, write a review. It’s a great source for brides looking for reviews on you to find. So I will put a link down here, but Weddingwire.com, get a review site.



